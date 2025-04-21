© 2025

China warns of 'countermeasures' against any deals that harm its interests

By John Ruwitch
Published April 21, 2025 at 7:08 AM AKDT
As the Trump administration negotiates trade deals with other countries, China has issued a warning against any agreements that harm its interests.

China's commerce ministry says it respects the efforts of others to try to resolve trade disputes with the U.S. through consultation. But it warns that it will take "corresponding countermeasures" if any deals are struck at the expense of China's interests. It did not give details.

The comments come after reports that Trump is hoping to use tariff negotiations with other countries to isolate China. At the same time, Trump has said he wants to do a deal with Beijing. This month he raised the base tariff on Chinese imports to a dizzying 145%. China responded in kind, with high tariffs on U.S. goods.

The Chinese commerce ministry says seeking tariff exemptions by harming the interests of others will only lead to failure on both sides and ultimately hurt everyone.

John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.