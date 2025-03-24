© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How are inflation or tariffs affecting your shopping and budget? NPR wants to know

By Alina Selyukh
Published March 24, 2025 at 8:51 AM AKDT
People walk through the Westfield World Trade Center shopping mall in New York City.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
People walk through the Westfield World Trade Center shopping mall in New York City.

How are you budgeting these days?

Whether you're a shopper or seller, a worker or a business owner, you likely have a lot on your mind. Mortgage and insurance rates remain high. Inflation is stubborn. President Trump has added new tariffs on Chinese imports. He's imposed, delayed, re-imposed and re-delayed new levies on goods from the United States' two other closest trading partners, Canada and Mexico. Gas prices are down, but those egg prices ... well, you know.

We want to hear your thoughts and observations on how all of this has affected your spending or your plans for the future. For example, have you fast-tracked any purchases, like a car, appliance or a renovation? Or are you putting big investments off?

Please fill out the form below. An NPR reporter may contact you for a story.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she covers retail, low-wage work, big brands and other aspects of the consumer economy. Her work has been recognized by the Gracie Awards, the National Headliner Award and the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.