From Ukraine to DOGE: Here's everything that happened with Trump this week

It's now been a month since President Trump was sworn in, and the firehose of information coming from the administration continued this week, including:

Trump reshaping the U.S. position toward Ukraine, more civil service firings, more resignations amid allegations of a quid pro quo between Trump's Justice Department and New York Mayor Eric Adams, confirmation of Kash Patel as FBI director, another handful of executive orders, the courts putting some speedbumps in the Trump administration's way and the White House posting on X a fake Time magazine cover of Trump adorning a crown with the words, "LONG LIVE THE KING."

Here is a closer look at three of the biggest themes of the week, followed by a day-by-day rundown of what happened:

1. Trump blames Ukraine for Russia's invasion: Ukraine President Zelenskyy expressed frustration about being left out of U.S. negotiations with Russia in Saudi Arabia about the war. He said Trump is living in a "disinformation bubble," and Trump then lashed out, calling Zelenskyy a "dictator" and blamed the country for "starting" the war with Russia (when it was Russia that invaded Ukraine three years ago). All of Trump's accusations echo Russian propaganda.

2. Who is the top DOGE? A court filing about Elon Musk's informal Department of Government Efficiency did not acknowledge him as its head. But DOGE was Musk's idea, and Trump said Musk is in charge of it: "I signed an order creating the Department of Government Efficiency and put a man named Elon Musk in charge," he said in Miami this week.

DOGE, now in its third week of finding drastic cuts to make to the federal government, continued to make abrupt firings, embedded itself at key agencies and signaled there's more to come. (The head of the Social Security Administration resigned after a dispute with DOGE over access to recipient information.)

Musk has claimed big savings and even floated the idea of $5,000 "dividend" checks to people, but the math on Musk's group's claimed savings doesn't add up, according to an NPR investigation. A lot of what DOGE is doing is provocative, and Trump is well aware of optics. Speaking of Trump's attention to optics, that was highlighted earlier in the week when Trump did laps in the presidential limo at the Daytona 500 and flew Air Force One around the stadium.

3. The Eric Adams saga: The Justice Department cited in court that the New York mayor's ability to curtail illegal immigration in the city would be hampered if he were to be prosecuted. Deputy Acting Attorney General Emil Bove said in a memo that letting Adams off the hook for now was not about the merits of the charges against him, but that the "pending prosecution unduly restricted Mayor Adams' ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime that escalated under the policies of the prior administration."

Prosecutors at the department resigned last week over this. This week, four deputy mayors in Adams' office also stepped down, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will not use her powers to oust him from office, but will push for legislation to put more guardrails on the mayor's independence.

And here's a detailed day-by-day look at everything (that we know of) that happened this week:

Sunday:

Trump takes laps at Daytona 500 in The Beast and on AF1.

Monday:

Trump names Ed Martin his nominee to be U.S. attorney in Washington. Martin, a conservative lawyer who backed the "Stop the Steal" movement trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, had already been acting in that role.

Roughly 400 people were fired at the Federal Aviation Administration, including some with roles supporting air safety.

The New York Times reports Trump pushed for a merger between the PGA, the Professional Golf Association, and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, noting that Trump has a financial interest in LIV Golf.

Thursday:

Layoffs begin at the IRS with cuts of more than 6,000 jobs in the middle of tax season. "Under an executive order, I.R.S. has been directed to terminate probationary employees who were not deemed critical to filing season," an email to staff reads. Some worry that even if employees aren't deemed "critical" to tax season, such a large number of layoffs could still affect things like the timing of rebate checks and ease of filing.

Kash Patel confirmed as FBI director.

Flanked by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, golfer Tiger Woods and others at an event commemorating Black History Month at the White House, Trump said, "We're going to be fighting long and hard for Black Americans and all Americans. We're going to be fighting for all Americans." Trump, however, has taken steps to decrease diversity efforts across all levels of the federal government. Trump also wondered aloud if he should run for a third term. "Should I run again? You tell me?" The crowd breaks into chants of "four more years."

Hochul says at a press conference she will push for more guardrails on Adams' mayorship, but won't use extraordinary powers to remove him from office.

CNN poll shows declining approval for Trump, especially with specific groups, like Black, Latino and young voters and most don't think Trump is doing enough to address prices.

Elon Musk brandishes a chainsaw at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, to underscore how he's slashed the federal workforce.

