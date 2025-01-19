Photos: Families reunite as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
After 15 months of war, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday morning.
The long-awaited truce sparked brief celebrations in Gaza, saw the release of three Israeli women from captivity, and freed approximately 90 Palestinians. As Israeli forces withdrew from areas in Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, many Palestinians returned to find the homes they were forced to flee reduced to rubble.
The three-phase agreement is intended to secure a permanent end to the war, but significant details of the second and third phases remain unclear. Here are some visuals capturing scenes from Gaza and Israel:
