Rudy Giuliani is held in contempt of court in $148 million defamation case

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani was found in contempt of court Monday for failing to properly respond to requests for information as he turned over assets to satisfy a $148 million defamation judgment granted to two Georgia election workers.

Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled after hearing Giuliani testify for a second day at a contempt hearing called after lawyers for the election workers said the former New York City mayor had failed to properly comply with requests for evidence over the last few months.

Liman said Giuliani "willfully violated a clear and unambiguous order of this court" when he "blew past" a Dec. 20 deadline to turn over evidence that would help the judge decide at a trial later this month whether Giuliani can keep a Palm Beach, Florida, condominium as his residence or must turn it over because it is deemed a vacation home.

Because Giuliani failed to reveal the full names of his doctors, a complete list of them, or of his other professional services providers, the judge said he will conclude at trial that none of them were in Florida or had been changed after Jan. 1, 2024. That was the date Giuliani says he established Palm Beach as his permanent residence.

Liman also excluded Giuliani from offering testimony about emails or text messages to establish that his homestead was in Florida.

The judge said Giuliani produced only a dozen and a half "cherry picked" documents and no phone records, emails or texts related to his homestead. He said he can also make inferences during the trial about "gaps" in evidence that resulted from Giuliani's failure to turn over materials.

Liman said he would withhold judgment on other possible sanctions.

On Friday, Giuliani testified for about three hours in Liman's Manhattan courtroom, but the judge permitted him to finish testifying remotely on Monday for over two hours from his Palm Beach condominium. By the time the judge issued his oral ruling, Giuliani was no longer present at all.

Joseph Cammarata, Giuliani's attorney, noted in an email afterward that the election workers were not in the courtroom either and he called the outcome "no surprise."

"This case is about lawfare and the weaponization of the legal system in New York City," he said.

Cammarata said the state criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump and the civil litigation against Giuliani were "very similar. It's the left wing Democrats trying to use liberal Judges in New York to win when they should lose on the merits."

At the start of the hearing, Giuliani appeared before an American flag backdrop, which he said he uses for a program he conducts over the internet, but the judge told him to change it to a plain background. He also at one point held up his grandfather's heirloom pocket watch and said he was ready to relinquish.

Giuliani conceded that he sometimes did not turn over everything requested in the case because he believed what was being sought was overly broad, inappropriate or even a "trap" set by lawyers for the plaintiffs.

He also said he sometimes had trouble turning over information regarding his assets because of numerous criminal and civil court cases requiring him to produce factual information.

Liman labeled one of Giuliani's claims "preposterous" and said that being suspicious of the intent of lawyers for the election workers was "not an excuse for violating court orders."

Giuliani, 80, said the demands made it "impossible to function in an official way" about 30% to 40% of the time.

After the ruling, the former mayor issued a statement through his publicist saying it was "tragic to watch as our justice system has been turned into a total mockery, where we have charades instead of actual hearings and trials."

The election workers' lawyers say Giuliani has displayed a "consistent pattern of willful defiance" of Liman's October order to give up assets after he was found liable in 2023 for defaming their clients by falsely accusing them of tampering with ballots during the 2020 presidential election.

They said in court papers that Giuliani has turned over a Mercedes-Benz and his New York apartment, but not the paperwork necessary to monetize the assets. And they said he has failed to surrender watches and sports memorabilia, including a Joe DiMaggio jersey, and has not turned over "a single dollar from his nonexempt cash accounts."

Giuliani said Monday that he was investigating what happened to the DiMaggio jersey and that he currently doesn't know where it is or who has it.

Aaron Nathan, a lawyer for the election workers, declined to comment after Monday's ruling.

The trial over whether Giuliani must surrender his Florida condominium and World Series rings is set for Jan. 16.

His lawyers have predicted that he will eventually win back custody of his personal items on appeal.

