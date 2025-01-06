Photos: See the impact a major winter storm is having on U.S.

A powerful winter storm is lumbering across parts of the central and eastern U.S.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from Illinois to New Jersey. And some areas will get a lot of snow. They will also get freezing rain and ice, blustery winds and frigid temperatures.

There are power outages reported. Nearly a quarter of a million customers don't have power in Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Here's what we saw.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Snow falls on the Gateway Arch National Park during the waning hours of Saturday, January 4, 2025, in downtown St. Louis. Snow and ice are expected to pummel the Midwest — and notably Missouri — as Winter Storm Blair makes its way across the country.

Joshua A. Bickel / AP / AP A person holds an umbrella as they walk during a winter storm, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Cincinnati.

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images Police officers and vehicles line First Street NE in the snow outside the U.S. Capitol as security tightens in advance of the Joint Session of Congress to count the electoral votes.

Michael Conroy / AP / AP A pedestrian makes their way though a tunnel along the snow-covered Monon Trail in Carmel, Ind.

Matt Rourke / AP / AP The Capitol is pictured as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election in Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / A car seen driving through the snow in Washington, D.C.

Luke Sharrett / Getty Images / Getty Images A United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Boeing 747 cargo jet sits parked in the snow at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on January 5, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Local forecasts called for heavy snowfall followed by significant accumulation of freezing rain and ice.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Riley, a 13-year-old Miniature Australian Shepherd, stands guard as her owner Jase Carter clears snow in front of their home along Arsenal Street on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in south St. Louis, Missouri.

Luke Sharrett / Getty Images / Getty Images Firefighters with Louisville Fire Department Quint 9 shovel snow in front of their station on January 5, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Local forecasts called for heavy snowfall followed by significant accumulation of freezing rain and ice.

Joshua A. Bickel / AP / AP Snow covers homes during a winter storm, Monday, January 6, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jeff Roberson / AP / AP A car slowly navigates a snow-covered interstate Sunday, January 5, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Brian Witte / AP / AP Tony Savage, who works for the city of Annapolis, clears snow along the City Dock in Annapolis, Md.