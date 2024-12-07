Trump receives a Paris welcome full of presidential pomp from France's Macron

Updated December 07, 2024 at 11:57 AM ET

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump to Paris on Saturday with a full a dose of presidential pomp as the two men resumed the relationship they established during Trump's first term after a four-year hiatus.

Trump, the once and future American president, said the two would be discussing a world that's gone "a little crazy" as they met one on one before a celebration of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral five years after a devastating fire.

As Trump arrived at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French president, Macron went out of his way to project an image of close ties, posing for multiple handshakes interspersed with plenty of back-patting. Trump said it was "a great honor" and talked about the "great relationship" they have had.

Trump said the two would be discussing a world that's gone "a little crazy" as they met one-on-one ahead of a celebration of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral five years after a devastating fire.

At the palace, a grand red carpet was rolled in the same way the French welcome sitting American presidents.

Before they went inside, Trump said, "It certainly seems like the world is, going a little crazy right now. And we'll be talking about that."

When he accepted the invitation to travel to Paris, Trump said Macron had done "a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!" A fire in 2019 nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark.

More than 20 French government security agents were helping ensure Trump's safety alongside the Secret Service, according to French national police. A special French police van provided anti-drone protection for Trump's convoy.

Security was tighter than usual outside the U.S. Embassy and other sites around Paris for the Notre Dame reopening, where dozens of international VIPs were expected.

Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Trump, has made a point of cultivating a relationship since the Republican defeated Democrat Kamala Harris last month. But Macron's office nonetheless played down the significance of the invitation, saying other politicians not now in office had been invited as well.

Trump was invited as president-elect of a "friendly nation," Macron's office said, adding, "This is in no way exceptional, we've done it before."

The red carpet treatment was yet another sign of how eager both Macron and other European leaders are to win Trump's favor and placate him even before he takes office.

Trump is known to revel in pomp and circumstance. One of his first trips as president his first term was to Paris, where Macron made him the the guest of honor at Bastille Day events. Trump later said he wanted to replicate the grand military parade back in the United States.

Democratic President Joe Biden was invited as well but will not attend. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited a scheduling conflict and said first lady Jill Biden will represent the United States.

Trump and Jill Biden last encountered one another shortly after the election, when he visited the White House for the traditional meeting between outgoing and incoming presidents.

Trump's visit to France comes as Macron and other European leaders are trying to win Trump's favor and persuade him to maintain support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion. Macron's office said Macron and Trump would discuss that as well as wars in the Middle East.

That meeting will take place before the Notre Dame event, as will the get-together with Prince William, who's also scheduled to meet with Jill Biden, according to the British royal palace.

Macron also planned to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It's not clear whether Trump will meet Zelenskyy, too. Trump has pledged to end the war in Ukraine swiftly but has not specified how, raising concerns in Kyiv about what terms may be laid out for any future negotiations.

In an effort to build trust with the incoming U.S. administration, Zelenskyy's top aide Andriy Yermak met key members of Trump's team on a two-day trip earlier this week. A senior Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly, described the meetings as productive, but declined to disclose details.

Relations between France and the U.S. during Trump's first term began warmly enough but grew increasingly strained over time.

Macron was the guest of honor at Trump's first state dinner, and Trump traveled to France several times. But the relationship suffered after Macron criticized Trump for questioning the need for NATO and raising doubts about America's commitment to the mutual defense pact.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump often mocked Macron, imitating his accent and threatening to impose steep tariffs on wine and champagne bottles shipped to the U.S. if France tried to tax American companies.

But Macron was one of the first global leaders to congratulate Trump last month after the election.

Trump was president in 2019 when the fire engulfed Notre Dame, collapsing its spire and threatening to destroy one of the world's greatest architectural treasures, known for its mesmerizing stained glass.

"So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris," he wrote on what was then Twitter, offering his advice to the city.

"Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!" he wrote.

French officials appeared to respond shortly after, noting that "All means" were being used to extinguish the flames, "except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral."

Copyright 2024 NPR