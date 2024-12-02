© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What song hit you hard in 2024?

By Robin Hilton
Published December 2, 2024 at 12:32 PM AKST
Billie Eilish
William Drumm
Billie Eilish

Was there a new song in 2024 that hit you particularly hard? Maybe it was one you listened to on repeat, ugly cried to, or one that just spoke to you and connected with you unlike any other song this year.

Record a voice memo on your phone telling us about it and email the audio file to us at allsongs@npr.org. We may use it on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered. Be sure to include:

  • Your first name
  • Where you're located (city name)
  • The name of the song and artist
  • Why or how it hit you so hard this year

If you prefer, you can also write to us and tell us about it (at allsongs@npr.org) or by filling out the form below.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is known as the host of NPR's New Music Friday podcast, the former co-host of All Songs Considered and for his name that appears in white bubble letters above every concert at the Tiny Desk, a series he helped start in 2008 with Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson. He produced several early acts, including the second-ever performer in the series, Vic Chesnutt, and suggested naming the series Tiny Desk after Tiny Desk Unit, a band Boilen was in in 1979. He's since produced performances at the Desk by everyone from Sharon Van Etten and Son Lux to Steve Martin, Harry Styles and Chance the Rapper.