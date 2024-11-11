© 2024

What song are you thankful for?

By Robin Hilton
Published November 11, 2024 at 8:01 AM AKST
What song makes you do this? Tell us!
John Moore
/
Getty Images North America
What song makes you do this? Tell us!

For Thanksgiving this year, we're asking listeners to tell us about a song they're grateful for. Maybe it's one that lifts you up, realigns your day or just reminds you of what's most important in life. We'll feature select stories and song picks on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

So tell us: What's the song and what do you love about it? Record a voice memo telling us about it and email it to allsongs@npr.org. You can also tell us about it using the form below.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is known as the host of NPR's New Music Friday podcast, the former co-host of All Songs Considered and for his name that appears in white bubble letters above every concert at the Tiny Desk, a series he helped start in 2008 with Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson. He produced several early acts, including the second-ever performer in the series, Vic Chesnutt, and suggested naming the series Tiny Desk after Tiny Desk Unit, a band Boilen was in in 1979. He's since produced performances at the Desk by everyone from Sharon Van Etten and Son Lux to Steve Martin, Harry Styles and Chance the Rapper.