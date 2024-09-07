A salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs sickens people in 9 states

A salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs has sickened 65 people in nine states, U.S. health officials said.

As of Friday, 24 people had been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths were reported.

The recalled eggs came from Milo’s Poultry Farms and were distributed to Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan, the CDC said.

Eggs labeled “Milo’s Poultry Farms” and “Tony’s Fresh Market” are subject to the recall, which was announced on Friday, because they may be contaminated with salmonella, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, the Food and Drug Administration said. The recall includes all carton sizes and expiration dates.

People fell ill between May 23 and Aug. 10. Most of the illnesses are concentrated in Wisconsin and Illinois. People also reported illnesses in California, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Virginia. The actual number of sicknesses in the outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and may extend to other states, the CDC said.

The recall was issued after the FDA alerted the company that environmental samples tested positive for salmonella, and the company then tied the samples to the outbreak.

Consumers who have purchased the affected brands are urged not to consume them.

Salmonella exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and stomach pain. While most people recover from a salmonella infection without treatment within a week, it can be fatal in vulnerable populations such as children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

