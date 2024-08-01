It's official: Kamala Harris becomes Democrats' 2024 presidential nominee

Updated August 06, 2024 at 01:10 AM ET

Vice President Harris is now the Democratic presidential nominee for 2024, making her the first woman of color in U.S. history to become a major-party presidential nominee.

The nomination became official Monday evening, with the culmination of Democrats' multi-day, virtual delegate roll call.

The historic vote marked the end of a stunning stretch in American politics, as the roll call opened less than two weeks after President Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed his vice president.

The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that 99% of the participating delegates voted for Harris. The next step is for the roll call to be certified and for Harris and her running mate to formally accept the nomination at the party’s convention later this month in Chicago.

The roll call was on an accelerated timeline to ensure state ballot deadlines are met.

The party said Harris was the only candidate who qualified for Democrats' 2024 presidential ballot. On Friday, the party said she'd secured enough votes from convention delegates to become the nominee.

The vice president joined a call Friday highlighting that step, telling viewers: "We are going to win this election."

