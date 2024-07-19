What we saw at the RNC in Milwaukee

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Keren Carrión is a short-form video producer and photojournalist on the NPR visuals team. Originally from Puerto Rico, she has lived in Connecticut and Washington D.C., where she graduated from George Washington University with a BFA in Photojournalism. She spent two years as a photojournalist for NPR's affiliate station in Dallas through Report for America. Previously, she worked with CNN as a video editor in Atlanta, and has interned with Univision, USA Today, The Hill, and the New York Times Student Journalism Institute.