© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What has helped you afford housing in this market? We want to hear from you

By Jennifer Ludden,
Marisa Peñaloza
Published July 11, 2024 at 1:00 AM AKDT

Record numbers of Americans continue to face unaffordable rent and home prices since housing costs spiked during the pandemic, and then mortgage rates shot up. Given the country’s massive housing shortage, economists say the pain won’t end soon.

If this has forced you to change your plans, get creative about your living situation or rethink your dreams, NPR wants to hear from you!

Sharing your story will help us understand what the high cost of housing means for people’s lives. We may contact you to find out more and ask if you’d be willing to do an interview.

Please tell us your story by filling out the form below.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Jennifer Ludden
NPR National Correspondent Jennifer Ludden covers economic inequality, exploring systemic disparities in housing, food insecurity and wealth. She seeks to explain the growing gap between socio-economic groups, and government policies to try and change it.
Marisa Peñaloza
Marisa Peñaloza is a senior producer on NPR's National Desk. Peñaloza's productions are among the signature pieces heard on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as weekend shows. Her work has covered a wide array of topics — from breaking news to feature stories, as well as investigative reports.