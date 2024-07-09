© 2024

Talk of the Rock: Northern Journal Project on Limited Entry Permits

By Davis Hovey
Published July 9, 2024 at 12:09 PM AKDT

On this week's Talk of the Rock, host Davis Hovey chats with Northern Journal's Nat Herz and University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences professor Courtney Carothers about their special project looking at the decline of limited entry permits for fishers across various communities on Kodiak Island and elsewhere in Alaska.

For more information or to get in touch with Herz or Carothers directly you can email them at Nat@northernjournal.com, or clcarothers@alaska.edu.
To get in touch with KMXT about this story, you can email senior reporter Brian Venua at brian@kmxt.org.

