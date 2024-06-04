Talk of the Rock: Kodiak's Port Tariff & Fee Changes

On this week's Talk of the Rock, host Davis Hovey fills in for Jared Griffin and discusses the upcoming Port Tariff changes, as proposed by the Port and Harbors Advisory Board, with Port Director and Harbormaster Dave Johnson.

Unfortunately audio for this conversation was not recorded and is not available for playback. But you can listen to Harbormaster Johnson discuss the proposed tariff changes during a recent Kodiak City Council work session. If the Council approves this tariff and fee schedule change, then it would take effect July 1, 2024.

The public can also contact the Port office with questions about the tariff changes or attend an upcoming PHAB meeting.