Midday Report June 13 , 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska’s public schools likely won’t get all the money lawmakers approved in a bipartisan vote last month. As President Donald Trump orders the U.S. military into Los Angeles hundreds of Alaskans are preparing to join pro-democracy rallies planned for Saturday. And the U.S. House has passed President Trump’s rescission request, taking back $9.4 billion from foreign aid programs and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.