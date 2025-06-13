© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 13 , 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 13, 2025 at 1:05 PM AKDT
Protesters hung several flags like these two of the U.S. and Canada's flags flown together to show friendship with the neighboring country. Despite the long-standing alliance, President Trump ordered Canadian goods to be tariffed earlier this year.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Protesters against President Trump's policies will gather agian on Saturday.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Alaska’s public schools likely won’t get all the money lawmakers approved in a bipartisan vote last month. As President Donald Trump orders the U.S. military into Los Angeles hundreds of Alaskans are preparing to join pro-democracy rallies planned for Saturday. And the U.S. House has passed President Trump’s rescission request, taking back $9.4 billion from foreign aid programs and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
