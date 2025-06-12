Midday Report June 12, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A group of state lawmakers is set to meet this summer and fall to continue working on ways to improve Alaska’s public schools. Alaskan advocates are descending on Washington DC. And the Air Force has announced plans to develop a microreactor on Eielson Air Force Base.