KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report June 12, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 12, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKDT
F-35 Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A group of state lawmakers is set to meet this summer and fall to continue working on ways to improve Alaska’s public schools. Alaskan advocates are descending on Washington DC. And the Air Force has announced plans to develop a microreactor on Eielson Air Force Base.

