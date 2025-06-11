© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 11, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKDT
An F-16 fighter jet takes off from Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks.
David Phaff/354th Fighter Wing/DVIDS

An F-16 fighter jet takes off from Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Alaska’s U.S. Senators are split over President Trump’s decision to send Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests there. Officials with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute and Alaska Aerospace Corporation announced a wide-ranging agreement Tuesday. And a Korean F-16 fighter plane crashed on takeoff from Eielson Air Force Base late Tuesday afternoon.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
