Midday Report June 11, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska’s U.S. Senators are split over President Trump’s decision to send Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests there. Officials with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute and Alaska Aerospace Corporation announced a wide-ranging agreement Tuesday. And a Korean F-16 fighter plane crashed on takeoff from Eielson Air Force Base late Tuesday afternoon.