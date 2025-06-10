Midday Report June 10, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: An Alaska Railroad locomotive leaked about 900 gallons of diesel fuel after it derailed in an area north of Talkeetna. Investigators are still looking into what caused a fatal helicopter crash on the North Slope last week. And the Alaska Department of Corrections has taken in 40 people detained outside of the state by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.