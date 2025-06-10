© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 10, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:43 PM AKDT
The Alaska Railroad
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
An Alaska Railroad locomotive leaked about 900 gallons of diesel fuel after it derailed in an area north of Talkeetna. Investigators are still looking into what caused a fatal helicopter crash on the North Slope last week. And the Alaska Department of Corrections has taken in 40 people detained outside of the state by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Terry Haines
