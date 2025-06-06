© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 06, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:37 PM AKDT
Trees in the Tongass National Forest.
(Photo by Katie Anastas/KTOO)
Trees in the Tongass National Forest.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The largest timber companies in Southeast Alaska are suing the federal government to get access to more old-growth timber. Senator Murkowski is ambivalent about the "Big Beautiful Bill." And the state school board elicited a firestorm of public comment on a proposal to limit how municipalities can contribute to their school districts.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes