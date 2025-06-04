Midday Report June 04, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The State Board of Education is considering a regulation change that would further limit how much money local governments can give to school districts. The Juneau Assembly is mulling over a plan to implement a ranked choice voting system for local elections beginning next year. And the City of Hoonah’s chief of police submitted his resignation on Friday, but he was fired instead.