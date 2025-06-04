© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 04, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 4, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKDT
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The State Board of Education is considering a regulation change that would further limit how much money local governments can give to school districts. The Juneau Assembly is mulling over a plan to implement a ranked choice voting system for local elections beginning next year. And the City of Hoonah’s chief of police submitted his resignation on Friday, but he was fired instead.

Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
