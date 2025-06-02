© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 02, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 2, 2025 at 1:14 PM AKDT
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and EPA administrator Lee Zeldin participate in a roundtable with Alaska energy stakeholders at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage on June 1, 2025.
(Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and EPA administrator Lee Zeldin participate in a roundtable with Alaska energy stakeholders at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage on June 1, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
A trio of high level Trump administration officials are touring Alaska this week, looking for ways to "unleash Alaska’s resource potential." Volunteers say they recovered the remains of three people missing since their boat capsized in Kachemak Bay last summer. And a skater explores Alaska.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes