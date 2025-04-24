© 2025

Midday Report

Midday Report April 24, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 24, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKDT
(AK DMV)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
At the University of Alaska Southeast they are trying to balance upholding the university’s values with maintaining federal funding. After the Governor's veto, what next for school funding? And REAL ID could be a real problem for rural residents.

