© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 10, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 10, 2025 at 1:22 PM AKDT
The facade of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on May 22, 2024.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
The facade of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on May 22, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
If countries want to keep the Trump administration from imposing tariffs on their exports to the United States, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggests they invest in Alaska’s Liquified Natural Gas project. The Alaska Legislature’s quest to pass a viable state budget for this year isn’t getting any easier. And two Alaska State Troopers facing assault charges over alleged conduct during their arrest of the wrong man in Kenai last year won’t go to trial until next February.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes