KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 09, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 9, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Students swing on a playground at Meadow Lakes Head Start in Wasilla, Alaska. It closed in 2024 due to funding and staffing challenges.
(Image by Lela Seiler, courtesy of CCS Early Learning)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Alaska Permanent Fund suffered a multibillion-dollar loss during last week’s stock market crash. A jury is deliberating on whether a 24-year-old Unalaska man is guilty of two felony charges for his involvement in the deaths of two teen girls in a 2019 car crash. And Alaska Head Start programs are reeling after the regional federal office was suddenly closed last week.

Midday Report
