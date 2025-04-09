Midday Report April 09, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska Permanent Fund suffered a multibillion-dollar loss during last week’s stock market crash. A jury is deliberating on whether a 24-year-old Unalaska man is guilty of two felony charges for his involvement in the deaths of two teen girls in a 2019 car crash. And Alaska Head Start programs are reeling after the regional federal office was suddenly closed last week.