Midday Report April 08, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Job growth is flat across most of Alaska, but the Arctic saw a big spike last year. The state of Alaska has charged 10 U.S. nationals in the small community of Whittier with voter misconduct and perjury. And Hand's Off protesters rallied around he state.