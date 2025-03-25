© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report March 25, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:41 PM AKDT
A NASA technician works on the payload of an AWESOME rocket.
UAF
A NASA technician works on the payload of an AWESOME rocket.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
People living in the northern part of the state will have a chance to watch rockets soar through aurora-lit night skies for the next couple weeks. Friday was World Glacier Day. And the Alaska House of Representatives says it recognizes Canada’s right to govern itself and opposes efforts to restrict cross-border trade.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes