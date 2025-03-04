© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 04, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKST
Rookie musher Bryce Mumford of Preston, Idaho, heads down the Chena River. Thirty-three mushers and dog teams began the 2025 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race from Fairbanks on March 3, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Trump administration is set to impose tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico. The Iditarod started in Fairbanks yesterday. KYUK’s Samantha Watson looks at the warming climate’s impact on the race trails themselves and what this means for the future of the on-snow sport.

Terry Haines
