Midday Report: Feb. 25, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Influenza cases in Alaska are spiking, according to data from the state’s division of public health. Seward’s roughly 60-year-old cruise ship dock is on track to get a $140 million makeover. And farmers are in favor of a state Department of Agriculture.