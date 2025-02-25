© 2025

Midday Report: Feb. 25, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:42 PM AKST
Concept drawing for the new cruise ship terminal in Seward.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Influenza cases in Alaska are spiking, according to data from the state’s division of public health. Seward’s roughly 60-year-old cruise ship dock is on track to get a $140 million makeover. And farmers are in favor of a state Department of Agriculture.

