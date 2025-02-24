Midday Report: Feb. 24, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The University of Alaska System will no longer use or refer to “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion,” or other similar words. The wide-open sky and super-flat tundra expanses of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are great for snowkite skiing. And Alaska legislators are facing even larger deficits than they previously thought.