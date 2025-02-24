© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Feb. 24, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKST
Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, after debate on the state operating budget, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
(Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)
Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, after debate on the state operating budget, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The University of Alaska System will no longer use or refer to “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion,” or other similar words. The wide-open sky and super-flat tundra expanses of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are great for snowkite skiing. And Alaska legislators are facing even larger deficits than they previously thought.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes