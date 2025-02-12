© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 12, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:42 PM AKST
Large cracks in the Mendenhall Glacier are observed by U.S. Forest Service officials on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
(U.S. Forest Service photo)
Large cracks in the Mendenhall Glacier are observed by U.S. Forest Service officials on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The U.S. Forest Service is warning Juneau residents to stay away from the face of the Mendenhall Glacier, where a large piece of ice may fall off at any moment. Lawmakers are turning to reforming the retirement system for state and local government employees. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Elon Musk and the President are overreaching their constitutional powers.

