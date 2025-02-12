Midday Report: February 12, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The U.S. Forest Service is warning Juneau residents to stay away from the face of the Mendenhall Glacier, where a large piece of ice may fall off at any moment. Lawmakers are turning to reforming the retirement system for state and local government employees. And Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Elon Musk and the President are overreaching their constitutional powers.