© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 06, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:42 PM AKST
Protesters chant outside the Alaska State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
(Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)
Protesters chant outside the Alaska State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
It looks like the Yukon Quest may be won as early as this afternoon. FBI agents in Anchorage helped in a nationwide immigration crackdown under President Trump last weekend. And more than 100 Juneauites took to the sidewalk to join a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump’s administration and its recent executive orders.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes