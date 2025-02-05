Midday Report: February 05, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Lawmakers are working to hammer out a compromise on an education bill that could avoid the governor’s veto. The Trump tariffs could dramatically impact the state if they go forward. And the City and Borough of Juneau will move forward with a controversial plan to mitigate glacial outburst floods in the Mendenhall Valley.