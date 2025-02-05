© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 05, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 5, 2025 at 1:01 PM AKST
Juneau's flooded Mendenhall Valley is seen on Aug. 7, 2024.
(Photo provided by the City and Borough of Juneau)
Juneau's flooded Mendenhall Valley is seen on Aug. 7, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Lawmakers are working to hammer out a compromise on an education bill that could avoid the governor’s veto. The Trump tariffs could dramatically impact the state if they go forward. And the City and Borough of Juneau will move forward with a controversial plan to mitigate glacial outburst floods in the Mendenhall Valley.

Terry Haines
