© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for more info on the 2024 Adult Spelling Bee
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 03, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 3, 2024 at 12:50 PM AKDT
Grazer
NPS image
Grazer

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Alaska had a record number of opioid overdose deaths last year. An Alaska man convicted of cyberstalking will get a new trial after revelations that the judge handling his case received nude photos from a government attorney involved in his prosecution. And here comes Fat Bear Week.



Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes