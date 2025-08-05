© 2025

USCG rescues four from sinking boat in Gulf of Alaska

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:10 PM AKDT
A screenshot of footage from the Coast Guard press release.
A 110-foot tug boat called the Sea Ranger started taking on water, according to a Coast Guard press release. Rescue crews brought the sinking boat's crew to Cordova, no injuries were reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people from a sinking boat in the Gulf of Alaska, about 130 miles south of Cordova on Aug. 1. No injuries were reported, according to a press release on Aug. 4.

The Coast Guard Arctic District command center in Juneau received reports around 10 a.m. that a 110-foot tug boat called Sea Ranger took on water. The release did not say what caused the boat’s issues.

Air Station Kodiak dispatched an HC-130 plane that air-dropped a water pump to the boat a few hours later. However the Sea Ranger’s crew reported around 4 p.m. they were unable to start the dewatering pump, were taking on water, and had smoke in the engine room.

The HC-130 plane as well as the MH-60 responded that evening to pick up the four crew members. The crew was brought to Cordova to meet with emergency medical services and reported no health concerns.
