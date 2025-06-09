Kodiak begins 2025 salmon season

Kodiak’s commercial salmon season started on June 9 at noon. That’s according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s first announcement for the area this year .

Duck Bay, Izhut Bay, and both the inner and outer Kitoi Bay areas will open until further notice, including the Foul Bay special harvest area.

Cape Alitak, Alitak Bay, Humpy-Deadman, Moser Bay, and Olga Bay sections of the Alitak District will open the same time, but will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday — a 33 hour opener, according to the department's second announcement for the season.

However, there are some limits for seiners – Chinook that are 28 inches or longer must be released unharmed if caught. Chinook across the Gulf of Alaska have been struggling in recent years, with a federal report last year saying that listing the species as endangered “could be warranted.”

The Karluk River has had record low Chinook salmon escapements the past few years, so several sections in the area will remain closed for the early parts of the season. Both the inner and outer Karluk sections of the Southwest Kodiak District, the Northwest Kodiak District and the Southwest Afognak Section will be closed until at least July 5.

The Ayakulik River has also had record low runs, and sections in that area will be closed until July 15. That includes the inner and outer Ayakulik as well as the Halibut Bay sections of the Southwest Kodiak District.

Fishing in those areas will only resume after the two rivers’ early-run sockeye escapement goals are exceeded. The high end of the Karluk River’s escapement goal is 250,000 fish, and the goal for the Ayakulik River is 280,000 fish.

Overall, Fish and Game is predicting a “poor” year for Kodiak sockeye. The department projects this year’s harvest for the species to be in the bottom 20th percentile. Biologists are expecting an “excellent” pink season though, with harvest expected in the top 20th percentile.

Editor's note: This article was updated to include information from the department's second advisory, which was filed after the story was first written and broadcast, but before it was posted online.