Kodiak Police and Alaska State Troopers respond to two incidents downtown

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published March 23, 2025 at 8:11 PM AKDT
The Kodiak Police Department building, May 11, 2023.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Kodiak police practice responding to a suspect armed with a knife during its realistic response training in Kodiak Middle School, July 19, 2024.

Kodiak Police responded to two incidents, troopers backed them up after one suspect resisted arrest. Local police say they’re also investigating an alleged theft of services and an assault.

Two people were arrested Sunday evening in separate incidents in Kodiak, according to local police.

Few details were released on March 23, the evening after the incident. Court documents and the suspects’ identities were not immediately available.

In one incident, Alaska State Troopers assisted KPD after a male suspect resisted arrest, according to KPD spokesperson Francis de la Fuente.

Local police say they’re also investigating an alleged theft of services and an assault.

Police are expected to release more information before the suspects face their initial court hearings scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story. 
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
