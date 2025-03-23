Kodiak Police and Alaska State Troopers respond to two incidents downtown

Two people were arrested Sunday evening in separate incidents in Kodiak, according to local police.

Few details were released on March 23, the evening after the incident. Court documents and the suspects’ identities were not immediately available.

In one incident, Alaska State Troopers assisted KPD after a male suspect resisted arrest, according to KPD spokesperson Francis de la Fuente.

Local police say they’re also investigating an alleged theft of services and an assault.

Police are expected to release more information before the suspects face their initial court hearings scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story.