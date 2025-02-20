© 2025

Chiniak school's water pump finally repaired

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published February 20, 2025 at 9:17 AM AKST
The school in Chiniak is a lone building with a small fenced in playground.

A transformer for the water pump was reported stolen in November and Kodiak Island Borough School District had to truck water there to keep the school open. It has since been replaced and the investigation was closed due to a lack of evidence.

Chiniak’s school finally has a running water pump again after a transformer was reported stolen in November.

Kodiak Island Borough School District sent water trucks to the school 15 times over about 9 weeks while it waited for a new transformer. Staff estimate the district paid about $1,200 per week for the deliveries.

On top of the trucking costs, fixing the pump cost another $6424.36 for 109 labor hours, workers’ gas to get to Chiniak, water tank rentals, plumbing parts, and replacing the house water supply pump.

It’s not clear yet if the borough or the school district will pay for it. The investigation into the missing transformer was closed due to a lack of evidence.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
