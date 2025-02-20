Chiniak school's water pump finally repaired

Chiniak’s school finally has a running water pump again after a transformer was reported stolen in November .

Kodiak Island Borough School District sent water trucks to the school 15 times over about 9 weeks while it waited for a new transformer. Staff estimate the district paid about $1,200 per week for the deliveries.

On top of the trucking costs, fixing the pump cost another $6424.36 for 109 labor hours, workers’ gas to get to Chiniak, water tank rentals, plumbing parts, and replacing the house water supply pump.

It’s not clear yet if the borough or the school district will pay for it. The investigation into the missing transformer was closed due to a lack of evidence.