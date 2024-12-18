Pacific Seafood finalizes buying Star of Kodiak processing plant

Pacific Seafood has finally completed buying Trident Seafoods’ facility, according to a joint press release Dec. 18. It also announced no layoffs are planned as part of the sale.

The Clackamas, Oregon-based company will take over the Star of Kodiak plant downtown as well as the Plaza bunkhouse apartments, which were also previously owned by Trident. The Alkod and Near Island facilities that used to belong to Trident will be sold to Pacific as well. Pacific, however, will maintain its current separate facility on Kodiak’s cannery row.

Ashton Meier, Pacific Seafood’s vice president of processing will lead the combined operations.

“Kodiak is home to some of the most abundant and sustainable fisheries in the world and we are honored to partner with our new, very talented team members, the fleet, and the community to unlock new opportunities for this region,” Meier said in the press release.

The finalized sale comes about two months after Pacific and Trident announced a deal for the facilities . Pacific Seafood confirmed the company’s new plant is already preparing for the region’s pollock and Pacific cod seasons, which open in January.

Trident initially announced it would sell about a third of its facilities in Alaska, including the Kodiak plant, in December of last year.

While Trident’s processing plants in Petersburg , False Pass , and Ketchikan were sold within a few months, the size of Kodiak plant slowed down the sale process, according to Trident.