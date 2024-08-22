Nancy Castro selected for UAA Chancellor's Award for Philanthropic Excellence

The University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence recognize individuals for exceptional commitment to their work. This year, the award committee focused on philanthropic excellence and stewardship like creating funding opportunities for students.

Two people received awards, one on the Anchorage campus, and one for the community campuses. The community one went to Nancy Castro at Kodiak College. Castro says was honored but that she’s not used to the spotlight.

“I’m feeling grateful – I was really surprised,” Castro told KMXT. “I have to say I was even shocked and a little embarrassed to see that on Facebook.”

A Kodiak College press release called Castro a “champion for educational access,” and recognized her work establishing scholarships and improving access to higher education.

“Nancy’s relentless efforts in fundraising, student support, and creating opportunity for students by creating funding streams to help pay for or offset the cost of tuition has set her apart as a true leader in philanthropic endeavors at Kodiak College and the University of Alaska Anchorage,” wrote Jacelyn Keys, the college’s director, in Castro’s nomination.

Castro’s been affiliated with the college in some capacity for over a decade. She got her GED there, worked at the front desk of student services, and now she’s a financial aid coordinator.

She says that experience, as well as working with mentors, is a large part of what makes her good at her job.

“When I got the job here, I didn’t realize until recently, that my learnings, my teachings, all the mentoring and guidance from people, was going to pay back to the students because I was a student in my time,” Castro said.

She says it’s all about helping students find something to be passionate about. She cites mentors and friends she’s made through the Association of Latin Women in Alaska, or ALMA as a major reason she got through school. She now serves as the treasurer for Alma, and the word also translates to soul in English.

Castro encourages students to participate in community events, join nonprofits, and clubs to help them find and qualify for new scholarships.

“Grabbing someone by the hand, literally, to take them to do some things, it can change people’s lives and it changed mine,” she said.

Castro says for now she’s focusing on her gratitude for the award. UAA classes start on Aug. 26.