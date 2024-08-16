© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scenes from AML's Summer Legislative Session in Kodiak

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published August 16, 2024 at 5:05 PM AKDT
Kodiak's state representative, Louise Stutes (back right) was one of the opening speakers of the
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Kodiak's state representative, Louise Stutes (back right) was one of the opening speakers of the conference.

The Alaska Municipal League comprises of borough, city, and village officials from across the state and hosted a session in the Kodiak Marketplace downtown.

City of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson sat near the front of most talks during the AML conference.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
City of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson sat near the front of most talks during the AML conference.
From left to right, Nils Andreassen with Alaska Municipal League introduces Speakers Undercurrent News Alaska Reporter Kirsten Dobroth, City of King Cove Mayor Warren Wilson, and King Cove City Manager Gary Hennigh, as Carole Triem ensures the speakers have everything they need.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
From left to right, Nils Andreassen with Alaska Municipal League introduces Speakers Undercurrent News Alaska Reporter Kirsten Dobroth, City of King Cove Mayor Warren Wilson, and King Cove City Manager Gary Hennigh, as Carole Triem ensures the speakers have everything they need.
Felix Rivera of Anchorage, Katie Koester of Juneau, and John Leach of Sitka speak about how they manage their municipalities despite high vacancy rates.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Felix Rivera of Anchorage, Katie Koester of Juneau, and John Leach of Sitka speak about how they manage their municipalities despite high vacancy rates.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was a highlight speaker during the conference and acknowledged several of the struggles in common across the state.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was a highlight speaker during the conference and acknowledged several of the struggles in common across the state.
The room full of elected leaders sat quiet for Sen. Murkowski's remarks.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
The room full of elected leaders sat quiet for Sen. Murkowski's remarks.
Lon Garrison, the executive director of the Association of Alaska School Boards, shares common issues in education between school boards across the state.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Lon Garrison, the executive director of the Association of Alaska School Boards, shares common issues in education between school boards across the state.
AML's Summer Legislative Session held a reception in Kodiak Island Brewing's tasting room with free tokens for attendees, a silent auction, and even door prizes.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
AML's Summer Legislative Session held a reception in Kodiak Island Brewing's tasting room with free tokens for attendees, a silent auction, and even door prizes.

News
Brian Venua
See stories by Brian Venua
Related Content
Load More