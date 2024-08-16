News Scenes from AML's Summer Legislative Session in Kodiak KMXT | By Brian Venua Published August 16, 2024 at 5:05 PM AKDT Twitter LinkedIn Email Brian Venua / KMXT Kodiak's state representative, Louise Stutes (back right) was one of the opening speakers of the conference. The Alaska Municipal League comprises of borough, city, and village officials from across the state and hosted a session in the Kodiak Marketplace downtown. Brian Venua / KMXTCity of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson sat near the front of most talks during the AML conference. Brian Venua / KMXTFrom left to right, Nils Andreassen with Alaska Municipal League introduces Speakers Undercurrent News Alaska Reporter Kirsten Dobroth, City of King Cove Mayor Warren Wilson, and King Cove City Manager Gary Hennigh, as Carole Triem ensures the speakers have everything they need. Brian Venua / KMXTFelix Rivera of Anchorage, Katie Koester of Juneau, and John Leach of Sitka speak about how they manage their municipalities despite high vacancy rates. Brian Venua / KMXT U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was a highlight speaker during the conference and acknowledged several of the struggles in common across the state. Brian Venua / KMXTThe room full of elected leaders sat quiet for Sen. Murkowski's remarks. Brian Venua / KMXT Lon Garrison, the executive director of the Association of Alaska School Boards, shares common issues in education between school boards across the state. Brian Venua / KMXTAML's Summer Legislative Session held a reception in Kodiak Island Brewing's tasting room with free tokens for attendees, a silent auction, and even door prizes.