New leader of Kodiak Economic Development Corporation focused on fiscal sustainability

Melissa Schoenwether is taking over for John Whiddon as executive director of the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation (KEDC).

Whiddon, who was formerly a member of the Board of Directors, started as the local nonprofit’s executive director in 2023.

KEDC said in a press release on July 25 that Whiddon’s role as executive director was meant to be temporary while it looked for someone to permanently fill the position.

Schoenwether said Whiddon was thinking about his exit as he was mentoring and training her over the past year while she was the former associate executive director.

“John was actually the president of the board. He saw the need, selflessly, great, kind hearted, and he stepped in, stepped down, shifted and he took on the interim director. The idea was to help, grow, mentor me," Schoenwether explained.

During Whiddon’s tenure, the corporation rolled out a Storefront Improvement Program (STIP) for local businesses, hosted local workforce development events, and gathered key stakeholders for a housing steering committee. Schoenwether said she plans to continue those programs as long as they are still productive and necessary for the community.

During its relatively young life-span, there have been some questions about the fiscal sustainability of the corporation, especially in the post-COVID era. But Schoenwether said KEDC is stable for now and she is seeking ways to make it sustainable for the future through funding beyond just grants.

“KEDC has funding available. The City of Kodiak has been an incredible partner. They see value in the work we are doing, and so we have funding secured. And it’s NOT an issue that every day, that as I go to work I’m thinking, 'how am I funding tomorrow?'” she explained.

With Schoenwether’s transition to the executive director, she also becomes the only paid employee currently at KEDC. Her former position as associate executive director is vacant and she expects it will not be filled anytime soon.