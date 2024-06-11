© 2024

KPD and Alaska State Troopers seize hundreds of fentanyl pills in Kodiak

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published June 11, 2024 at 8:15 AM AKDT
A long exposure of a car driving by the Kodiak Police Department, May 11, 2023.
BRIAN VENUA
/
KMXT
A long exposure of a car driving by the Kodiak Police Department, May 11, 2023.

Kodiak Police and Alaska State Troopers seized hundreds of fentanyl pills as part of a larger drug bust last week.

According to a trooper dispatch, officers confiscated a suspicious parcel containing over 500 fentanyl pills and 29.9 grams of meth on June 4. The drug enforcement unit arrested 45-year-old Ty Anderson the next day in connection with a controlled delivery operation involving the drugs.

Officers then searched the suspect’s home and found 392 more fentanyl pills, 7 grams of meth, and seized $4,256 in cash.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, Anderson is charged with both second and third degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance.
Brian Venua
