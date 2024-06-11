KPD and Alaska State Troopers seize hundreds of fentanyl pills in Kodiak

Kodiak Police and Alaska State Troopers seized hundreds of fentanyl pills as part of a larger drug bust last week.

According to a trooper dispatch, officers confiscated a suspicious parcel containing over 500 fentanyl pills and 29.9 grams of meth on June 4. The drug enforcement unit arrested 45-year-old Ty Anderson the next day in connection with a controlled delivery operation involving the drugs.

Officers then searched the suspect’s home and found 392 more fentanyl pills, 7 grams of meth, and seized $4,256 in cash.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, Anderson is charged with both second and third degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance.