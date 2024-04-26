© 2024

Kodiak Emergency Operations Center issues Flood Warning

Published April 18, 2024 at 2:00 PM AKDT
(Jerry Raia / Flickr)
The Kodiak Emergency Operations Center (EOC) issued a Flood Warning for Kodiak this morning. The EOC announced on Facebook:

“Due to heavy rainfall, there is increased potential for landslides in the Kodiak area. The City & Borough are advising residents to stay vigilant in observing damage or dangerous slide activity and to report hazards to the Kodiak Police Department.

City and Borough staff are monitoring evolving conditions and actively working to mitigate flooding as necessary. Heavy rain is forecasted today through tomorrow evening. Additional
updates will be made if necessary.

If you have any questions regarding this press release, please contact Josie Bahnke, Acting City Manager.”
