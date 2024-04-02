Kodiak voters to decide if next city manager will have to live within city limits or not

Kodiak voters will decide if the next city manager will be able to live outside of the city, within 12 road miles. The proposed requirement change will be on the ballot for qualified voters at the upcoming election on Oct. 1.

Currently, city code requires Kodiak’s city manager to reside within city limits. But during last week’s City Council meeting, council members approved a resolution to alter that requirement. Councilmember Annika Woods said local residents should be involved in this process.

“I’m glad this is before us, and assuming adoption, I’m glad that it will go before the voters for consideration. I think it’s just something we need to decide as a community,” Woods said.

All seven members voted in favor of putting the proposed change before Kodiak voters in the fall. Councilmember John Whiddon called for the city to proactively focus on advertising and getting the word out about this ballot referendum ahead of October’s election.

With current City Manager Mike Tvenge likely leaving his position atthe end of this month on April 30, the council is working to hire his replacement. For a temporary fill-in option, the City Council is clarifying the role of an interim city manager and moved forward an ordinance that would define the temporary manager’s duties to the second reading and final vote.

The ordinance could be approved and go into effect at the council’s next regular meeting on April 11.

As of April 1, the city manager job has not yet been posted on the city’s employment site.