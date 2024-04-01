KEA’s Board of Directors approve utility provider’s first rate hike in three decades, takes effect April 1

Electric rates in Kodiak will increase by 12.5% starting April 1. That’s after the Kodiak Electric Association’s Board of Directors approved the utility provider’s first rate hike in 30 years at their meeting last week on March 28.

That means the average resident will see a monthly bill later this month that costs about $12 more, according to the local utility.

For a resident who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power a month, their bill would be $117.45, with a rate of about 18.2 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the current 16.2 cents/kwh. That total bill also includes a meter fee – of $7.50, and a diesel fuel charge called COPA of $.60.

KEA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Darron Scott previously told KMXT the rate increase was needed due to inflation. The utility provider also anticipates decreasing revenue, mainly due to less electricity usage from fish processors in Kodiak.

The local electric cooperative is also currently holding elections via mail-in ballots. Three board members are up for re-election this spring: Stosh Anderson, Michael C. Brechan and Cliff Davidson. Completed ballots must be returned in the mail by April 19. Results will be announced at KEA’s annual membership meeting on April 22 at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.