Trident commits to summer salmon season in Kodiak much to fishermen’s relief

Trident Seafoods is getting closer to securing a buyer for its year-round plant in Kodiak. But even if the deal isn’t closed in time for the upcoming salmon season, the company has committed to buying commercial salmon anyway.

Trident announced on Friday that it has multiple interested buyers for its Kodiak processing plant, one of four plants the company put up for sale this winter.

Jeff Welbourn is the senior vice president of Trident’s Alaska operations. He said in a written statement, that if the sale does not happen by this summer, “Trident will still provide a market for salmon season in Kodiak.”

This is good news not only for Trident’s local employees but also for local salmon fishermen.

Ron Kavanaugh is a salmon fisherman and a member of Kodiak’s Fish and Game Advisory Committee, under the Alaska Department of Fish & Game. He said it’s a little premature to comment on the news, but he is encouraged and grateful Trident will be buying salmon this summer. He said he expects to hear more details from the company in the near future.

In a written statement, Trident said they’ll share a tender strategy soon.

Trident’s spokesperson Alexis Telfer, told KMXT the company has no further comment at this time.