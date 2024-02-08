City Council plans to replace city manager, seeks to change residency limits for prospective candidates

Updated 02.08.2024

Kodiak City Manager Mike Tvenge is stepping down from his role at the end of April after the end of his current three-year contract. Tvenge has held the position since 2017. The City Council is currently weighing its options to fill Tvenge’s seat.

During a work session Tuesday night, the council discussed amending the future city manager’s residency requirements. Currently, city code mandates the manager shall live within the city of Kodiak during their tenure in office.

But members of the council want to expand that residency range outside of city limits, within the Kodiak area, to attract more candidates.

“And to make it more flexible so that you can recruit and have a manager who does not necessarily live within city limits. I think our goal is to have a proposed resolution for the council to consider at its March 12 meeting," Kodiak’s attorney Charles Cacciola said.

After receiving advice from the city attorney the council is favoring the standard 12-mile radius which is used within the fire department to hire emergency personnel.

During the hiring process, the deputy city manager can step in temporarily as “acting city manager.” However, council members suggested keeping Tvenge on as interim city manager until they find a permanent replacement to fill his position.

Mayor Pat Branson told council members they could also set up a recruitment committee to follow precedent from prior years.

“We had three people, two council members and myself, on this committee that reviewed the contracts, negotiated, and brought it forward with the council for approval, but at the same time got advertisements going," Branson explained.

As of today the Kodiak City Manager position has not yet advertised on the city’s website. But the council has plans to vote on an official interim manager contract for Tvenge in March.

The council was unable to pass any official proposals or resolutions on Tuesday as this was just a work session and not a regular meeting. The next city council regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7.

CORRECTION: City Manager Mike Tvenge has been in his position since 2017. His current term of three years ends at the end of April. A previous version of this story misstated how long he has been the city manager. KMXT regrets the error and has since updated this report.