Murkowski defends Democrats Trump accuses of 'seditious behavior'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lisa Murkowski is sticking up for six Democratic members of Congress whom President Trump has called traitors for a video they made aimed at military members.

On the video the Democrats face the camera and tell servicemembers they can or should refuse orders that are illegal.

The Pentagon now says it’s investigating one of the six, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a retired military officer. Nearly all Republicans in Congress have stood by the president, or stayed quiet, as Trump accused the six of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Murkowski, though, bucked the partisan norm with a social media post Tuesday that defends Kelly and the other Democrats and says their message is accurate.

“Senator Kelly valiantly served our country as an aviator in the U.S. Navy before later completing four space shuttle missions as a NASA astronaut. To accuse him and other lawmakers of treason and sedition for rightfully pointing out that servicemembers can refuse illegal orders is reckless and flat-out wrong,” her post reads. “The Department of Defense and FBI surely have more important priorities than this frivolous investigation.”

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, also issued a statement that, while less specific, praises Kelly's public service.

House members who filmed the video say they’ve been told the FBI is investigating them.

Trump said Friday he was not threatening the six Democrats with death but said they’re in serious trouble.