Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum plans to resign Aug. 8, Gov. Dunleavy announces

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Friday that Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum plans to resign Aug. 8.

Reached by phone, Crum read a statement saying he had “accomplished a lot to put Alaska on sound economic footing” and said he would have more to say on his last day.

“It has been an honor serving Alaskans alongside dedicated colleagues and under Governor Dunleavy’s leadership,” Crum said in a statement shared by the governor’s office. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Alaska’s prosperity and am excited to see the state’s continued success.”

Crum said he had not been asked to resign. He is widely seen as a possible candidate for governor. Alaska law restricts the use of state time and resources for political campaigns.

In a prepared statement, Dunleavy said Crum had prioritized the state’s economic wellbeing, public health and fiscal stability during his time in the administration. Crum served as the commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services before Dunleavy appointed him revenue commissioner in 2022. Dunleavy’s office did not immediately respond to an interview request.

“Commissioner Crum has been an exemplary leader whose unwavering dedication and innovative approach have significantly benefited Alaskans,” he said.

In late May, the heads of the state House and Senate sent a letter to Dunleavy calling attention to what they called “a persistent pattern of obstruction within the senior ranks of Alaska’s Department of Revenue.” The letter came alongside a bill that lawmakers said would strengthen the legislative auditor’s ability to examine oil tax data.

Dunleavy vetoed the bill and said claims the administration was acting “illegally or unethically” were “unfounded and unsupported by any evidence.”